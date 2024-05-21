New container service between Qingdao Port and Mexico launched

China’s Qingdao Port, one of the major ports operated by Shandong Port Group, has a new container line service connecting with Mexico.

The new service has eight 4,000 teu-above containerships deployed on it and will at Ensenada, Manzanillo and Lazaro Cardenas ports of Mexico on weekly basis.

Related: CMA CGM launching new Asia – Mexico service

Export demands to Mexico and nearby regions keep increasing and shortage of capacity is emerging, an official from Qingdao port said, the new service will be able to support export companies especially those along Yellow River to expand overseas market.

The container trade between China and Mexico grew by 34.8% in 2023 and strong growth has continued this year leading Xeneta Chief Analyst Peter Sand to say in March that it was probably the fastest growing trade on earth right now.

Related: Circumventing US tariffs on Chinese trade by shipping via Mexico

The trade war between the US and China is seen as driving Chinese trade with Mexico as exporters look to circumvent US tariffs on Chinse trade. Just last week US President Joe Biden announced it would impose new tariffs on goods including electric vehicles, batteries, and semi-conductors imported from China.

Starting from 2014, Shandong port has newly launched seven container services to the US, Japan and Mexico. Container volume of Qingdao port increased 11.3% year-on-year.