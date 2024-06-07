PIL launches academy to provide maritime and logistics training

The academy aims to provide smart learning through in-person, hybrid, and online lessons, as well as work environments with a holistic curriculum developed with partner organisations.

The academy was launched on 7 June by Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s Minister for Transport and 2nd Minister for Finance, together with PIL’s Executive Chairman S.S. Teo, and CEO, Lars Kastrup.

“As the global maritime industry embraces new challenges such as digitalisation and decarbonisation, Maritime Singapore must continue to upskill and reskill our workforce so that workers can remain relevant and competitive. The PIL Academy is an important step forward to achieve Maritime Singapore’s goal of developing a future-ready workforce,” Minister Chee said at the launch event.

The curriculum ranges from technical courses in fleet and vessel operations; safety, quality and productivity; maritime, finance and commercial; sustainability and decarbonisation to softer skills in leadership, innovation and communications. The academy aims to provide structured and customised training for PIL’s 8,000 employees worldwide, including 4,000 seafarers.

PIL CEO Kastrup said: “PIL is focussed on the upskilling, career development and international mobility of our employees, as well as supporting sea-to-shore career progression.

“We aim to enhance their capabilities and future proof their careers, while ensuring we have business sustainability, increased productivity and innovation at PIL. As PIL transforms into a stronger, more efficient, innovative, sustainable, and future ready organisation, we are empowering our employees to propel the company ahead through PIL Academy’s structured and comprehensive programmes.”

PIL Academy has partnered with Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), and skills management software company JobKred.

The Singapore-based shipping company is the world’s 12th largest container line.