PIL launches first South China – Calcutta direct service

The first direct route from South China to Calcutta according to PIL the China Calcutta Service connects Xiamen and Shekou with the India port city and also includes a call in Singapore.
Surendran Mathilagath, General Manager of Intra-Asia Services at PIL, said, "PIL is pleased to be a pioneer in offering a direct China to Calcutta service, supporting the high growth and trade in these two economies.
“This service also connects customers with a gate-way to Singapore for the Southeast Asia market, as well as Bangladesh, the East Coast of India and Myanmar.”
Port rotation for the service is Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore – Calcutta – Singapore – Xiamen.
