Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainersPIL launches first South China – Calcutta direct service

PIL launches first South China – Calcutta direct service

Photo: Marcus Hand PIL_Kota_Nazar-Marcus Hand.JPG
PIL containership Kota Nazar at anchor in Singapore
Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) started a new service on 2 July between Xiamen and Calcutta.

The first direct route from South China to Calcutta according to PIL the China Calcutta Service connects Xiamen and Shekou with the India port city and also includes a call in Singapore.

 Surendran Mathilagath, General Manager of Intra-Asia Services at PIL, said, "PIL is pleased to be a pioneer in offering a direct China to Calcutta service, supporting the high growth and trade in these two economies.

“This service also connects customers with a gate-way to Singapore for the Southeast Asia market, as well as Bangladesh, the East Coast of India and Myanmar.”

Port rotation for the service is Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore – Calcutta – Singapore – Xiamen.

TAGS: Ports PIL

 

Related
An overhead shot of containerships in port
How high will container freight rate spike go?
Jul 05, 2024
ZSP MOU Signing 8.jpg
DP World and Zhejiang Seaport in partnership to boost China – UAE trade
Jul 05, 2024
LR-FFT-Nuclear.jpg
LR report predicts new era of zero-emission nuclear-powered ships
Jul 04, 2024
Ports-of-Indiana-Burn-Harbor.jpg
US Customs approves Great Lakes port to link mid-West
Jul 04, 2024