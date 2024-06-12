TS Lines returns SWS for container ships

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has entered into shipbuilding contract with Taiwan-based TS Lines for the construction of four boxships.

The deal includes two methanol dual-fuel 14,000 teu boxships and two 7,000 teu boxships. Developed by Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, the methanol-ready containerships will significantly reduce carbon emission and operational costs.

Upon delivery, the vessels will be deployed on Transpacific or Far East - South America services. Last year, TS Lines disposed several vessels and withdrew from oceangoing routes.

To date this year, Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has delivered 15 newbuilds, achieved 68% annual vessel delivery target. 

