Yang Ming starts using biofuels

On 26 June the 11,000 teu YM Together became the first foreign-flagged vessel in Pusan, South Korea, to bunker biofuel.

Yang Ming said the initiative is part of the company’s sustainable development strategy, achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and provide low-carbon transportation services to customers.

The addition of Pusan Port as a biofuel bunkering port in Asia increases flexibility in bunkering options for different routes, which in turn helps Yang Ming to expand the use of biofuel, the company said.

The company is providing biofuel usage data requested by a publicly owned local research institute in South Korea, hoping to accelerate the sustainable goal of energy transition in the industry by sharing practical experiences and contributing to academic research.

Yang Ming is carrying out various energy-saving measures in its operations including retrofitting existing ships for energy efficiency, adopting smart technology to enhance onboard energy monitoring, using weather routing systems to optimise routes and reduce fuel consumption, and fitting vessels with AMP systems for shore power.

Last year, Yang Ming’s fleet reduced carbon intensity by 61.86% compared to the baseline year of 2008, achieving the IMO’s goal of a 40% reduction by 2030 ahead of time.

Looking forward, Yang Ming will continue using ISCC-certified biofuel to cap its total yearly GHG emissions, reduce the pressure of carbon emissions on customers and the entire supply chains, and sail towards the net-zero goal of maritime transport.