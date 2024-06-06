ABS to create Hellenic Ship Safety Center

ABS is addressing safety concerns over the rapid pace of change in shipping head on with plans for its Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens. The classification society, which holds the largest share of the Greek fleet in dwt and gt terms, seeks to ensure the future of safety and future of learning align at its new centre.

Immersive training techniques, game-based learning and virtual reality (VR) environments will be employed to help prepare seafarers for a multi-dimensional industry with alternative fuels and emerging technologies. Critical emerging safety issues such as handling dynamic fuels, risks generated by cyber-enabled systems, hybrid battery propulsion and other technological and decarbonisation-driven changes onboard will be addressed by the centre.

Related: The Greek shipping market with ABS and Posidonia

Speaking at the announcement of the plan, ABS Chairman and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki, stressed that decarbonisation advances that do not prioritise safety are not sustainable.

“There is a lot of focus on technology readiness timelines but what we need to focus on is people readiness timelines,” said Wiernicki.

Related: People the heroes of the energy transition at ABS committee meeting

“Just think about the degree of change faced by a seafarer today: dynamic versus static fuels, advanced electrification systems, innovative power trains, active energy efficiency devices, soon you can add carbon capture systems, the toxicity challenge of ammonia and further down the track maybe nuclear propulsion.

“Clearly, the coming generation of seafarers will need to acquire a range of new skills and competencies, and the industry needs to invest in training and development to ensure that these skills are effectively transferred.”

The centre has attracted the support of key players in the Greek shipping community, including the Hellenic Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Union of Greek Shipowners.