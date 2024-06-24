Höegh Autoliners signs simulator contract for alternative fuels training

Höegh Autoliners is upgrading its training provision ahead of the delivery of the first of its Aurora Class Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) later this year.

Kongsberg Digital will supply its state-of-the-art K-Sim Navigation and K-Sim Engine simulator models to the car carrier operator, customised to reflect the bridge and engine of Aurora Class ships.

Höegh has 12 Aurora Class ships on order with deliveries through 2027. The ships will have a 9,100 ceu capacity, will be ammonia-ready, methanol-ready, and delivered with dual fuel LNG engines. Kongsberg Maritime will supply the ship’s bridge system.

The simulator tie-up with Kongsberg Digital aims to prepare Höegh crews for operating the new ships on a range of fuel types while meeting relevant safety and regulatory demands. Hands-on training in the simulator will bring immersive learning in a safe environment while developing navigational and operational skills.

The engine simulator will enable seafarers to learn the hybrid fuel system for LNG and marine gas oil (MGO), with updates to reflect any future change to ammonia propulsion systems.

The simulation model will soon be delivered to The Norwegian Training Centre (NTC) in Manila, Philippines, to train Höegh officers and marine engineers.

Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, added, "The partnership with Kongsberg Digital is an important component of our strategy to lead the green shift in maritime transportation. By investing in advanced training solutions like the K-Sim Navigation and K-Sim Engine simulators, we are not only enhancing our crew's competencies but also reinforcing our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

Are Føllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director of Maritime Simulation, at Kongsberg Digital, said: "Our collaboration with Höegh Autoliners is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovations enabling our customers and the industry to successfully carry out energy transition. We are proud to support Höegh with simulation technology promoting the skills and knowledge needed to operate the Aurora Class vessels efficiently and sustainably supporting the company’s ambitious Net-Zero goal."

Jo Even Tomren, General Manager, NTC Manila, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Höegh Autoliners, and are dedicated to continuing our support for Höegh by providing training for their Aurora Class vessel crew.”