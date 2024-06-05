MAN and Eastern Pacific Shipping team up on ammonia training

Amid a flurry of ammonia related announcements at Posidonia this week, MAN Energy Solutions and Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) have signed an agreement to train crews in the handling of the toxic chemical as a marine fuel.

EPS Chief Executive, Cyril Ducau, and Bjarne Foldager, MAN Energy Solutions’ Country Manager, Denmark, signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this week setting out how EPS seafarers will undergo training alongside MAN engineers on both the safe handling of ammonia for dual-fuel engines, and the transport of alternative fuels, including ammonia, in the future.

The partners will work alongside classification societies and regulators as appropriate.

Commenting on the MoU, Ducau said: “This MoU not only underscores the significance of our partnership with MAN Energy Solutions as we pioneer the industry’s green transformation, it also complements our recent commitment to collaborate with stakeholders like the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, to create the right environment for the safe transportation of alternative fuels like ammonia. It will enable us to address challenges more holistically to develop tailored training that will enhance crew safety and strengthen environmental aspects as we decarbonise the global shipping industry safely.”

EPS, headquartered in Singapore and controlled by Idan Ofer, manages a fleet of 250 ships, more than 70 of which are dual-fuelled vessels. The company has 6,000 staff at sea and on shore.

It has worked closely with MAN for many years and the partners are currently collaborating on the imminent delivery of MAN B&W dual-fuel ammonia engines for a series of Newcastlemax bulk carriers and very large ammonia carriers.

MAN’s Foldager commented: “At MAN Energy Solutions, we have always been impressed by EPS’ seafaring personnel who have proven themselves eminently capable of adapting to change and tackling all manners of technical challenges. This ‘can do’ spirit and commitment to excellence will come to serve them well when handling an alternative fuel like ammonia and the unique challenges it presents. The training that EPS personnel will receive will cover a range of innovations and safety measures that we have incorporated into our ammonia engine design to ensure safe and reliable operation at sea. I can think of no better launch partner with whom we could have worked.”

EPS currently has four Newcastlemax bulk carriers under construction at Qingdao Beihai Shipyard in China and six very large ammonia carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2026/27.