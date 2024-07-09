OTG expands in Asia with Manila regional office

The office which opens today, 9 July, will serve as a central operations hub for OTG giving face-to-face support and building on existing relationships with partners in the Philippines.

OTG already enjoys good relations in the Philippines market and was extensively involved in the Philippines’ Maritime Industry Authority (Marina)’s Day of the Seafarer celebrations.

Related: Ocean Technologies Group and ChartWorld collaborate to benefit mutual customers

"The Philippines is integral to the global maritime sector, providing a large portion of the world's maritime workforce," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO of Ocean Technologies Group.

“Establishing an office in Manila is a strategic milestone for us. Our close collaboration with Flag states, such as Marina, has been a cornerstone of our ability to provide our customers with resources that anticipate upcoming regulations, ensuring their compliance and operational efficiency.”

As the world’s largest supplier of seafarers to international shipping OTG also has a strong customer base in Manila and across the country.

Listen to a podcast with Raal Harris, Chief Creative Officer of OTG

Johan Gustafsson, Chief Revenue Officer of OTG commented, "Many of our customers have offices in the Philippines. Bringing support for our partners and users closer to the point of need will allow us to better understand their needs more comprehensively and respond more efficiently to changes in their business and the wider maritime industry.”

The company also aims to build on its expertise in the maritime technology space. . Additionally, Manila’s strong pool of maritime and technology talent will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to innovate and expand our capabilities,” said Zanzinger.