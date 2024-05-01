ESG is a roadmap to thriving, says Intercargo

The 32-page report gathers Intercargo’s recent activities and initiatives, framing them through the impacts on each strand of ESG.

“Dry bulk shipping should embrace the ESG agenda as a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and long-term success and to effectively communicate its impact on and commitment to sustainability,” said Kostas Gkonis, Intercargo Secretary General.

Beyond the paramount importance of decarbonisation, the report notes other environmental challenges including waste management, hazardous materials disposal, and ballast water impacts.

“While technological uncertainties persist, embracing innovation is essential. Moreover, prioritising talent development and fostering a culture of innovation are critical for attracting and retaining top talent to meet the demands of the future,” said Gkonis.

Alongside the ESG aspects, the review highlights safety as both a key priority and an area of increasing success in the sector. Despite substantial growth in the fleet over the past decade, safety has improved considerably, the report said.

“Seafarers’ well-being tops the list of our priorities. Ensuring their safety and welfare is imperative for our sector’s future. People remain the cornerstone of our business model and success,” said Gkonis.

Intercargo’s ESG review 2024 is available online here.