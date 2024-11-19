Green Era Shipping orders 12 bulkers in China

The contract between the Chinese yard and Green Era Shipping covers the construction of six 4,300 dwt and six 5,300 dwt bulk carriers.

Established in 1981, Lixin Ship Engineering is specialised in the construction and repair of steel ships.

Lixin Ship’s main ship types include container ships, chemical tankers, multi-purpose ships, bulk carriers, modernized aquatic product processing ships, offshore engineering ships, and ro-ro passenger ships.

During the first ten months, the shipyards in Fujian had exported 159 vessels, an increase of 34.7% year-on-year, the export value was RMB10.69 billion, surging 77.3%.