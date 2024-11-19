Sponsored By

Green Era Shipping orders 12 bulkers in China

Fujian Lixin Ship Engineering has signed a contract with Turkish Green Era Shipping for 12 newbuildings.

Katherine Si, China Correspondent

November 19, 2024

Green Era Shipping inks shipbuilding contract in China
Credit: Lixin

The contract between the Chinese yard and Green Era Shipping covers  the construction of six 4,300 dwt and six 5,300 dwt bulk carriers.

Established in 1981, Lixin Ship Engineering is specialised in the construction and repair of steel ships.

Lixin Ship’s main ship types include container ships, chemical tankers, multi-purpose ships, bulk carriers, modernized aquatic product processing ships, offshore engineering ships, and ro-ro passenger ships.

During the first ten months, the shipyards in Fujian had exported 159 vessels, an increase of 34.7% year-on-year, the export value was RMB10.69 billion, surging 77.3%. 

About the Author

Katherine Si

Katherine Si

China Correspondent

China-based Katherine Si has worked in the maritime industry since 2008 is well-connected with local industry players including Chinese owners and yards.

Having majored in English Katherine started at news portal ShippingChina.com where she rose to become a News Editor. In 2008 she moved to work with Seatrade and has since held numerous positions including China correspondent for Seatrade Maritime Review magazine.

With extensive experience in writing, research and social media promotion, Katherine focuses on the shipping and transport sectors.

