Winning International Group to build six new ore carriers at Hengli

The methanol-ready WinningMax ore carrier, initially designed by Winning Group in partnership with CSSC Shanghai Ship Design & Research Institute, measure in at 329.99 metres long and 60 metres wide.

The vessels will comply with the stringent requirements of Phase III of EEDI. Compared to Baltic capesize vessels, the WinningMax carrier is projected to reduce energy consumption by nearly 50% per nautical mile per deadweight. Furthermore, the vessels are designed for future-ready green operation, equipped with 12,000 cubic meters of methanol fuel storage tanks, paving the way for zero-carbon voyages using green methanol.

Sun Xiushun, chairman of Winning said, “Signing of the newbuild contract marks the start of collaboration between Hengli and Winning. We will establish long-term cooperation with Hengli to build more large-size green vessels.”

Winning Group ordered two 325,000dwt ore carriers from CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding in 2023.

Headquartered in Singapore, Winning International Group has one of the largest bulk carrier fleets in Singapore and is presently the world’s premier bauxite ocean carrier, primarily engaged in bauxite development in Guinea, with an annual mining capacity exceeding 50m tonnes.