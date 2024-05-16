DSAA’s Nayana Nandkumar recognised with IMC honour

At a ceremony in Dubai in May, Nayana Nandkumar was recognised with the IMC Honorary Doctorate Leadership Excellence Award for Her Significant Contributions to Shipping and Logistics.

Beyond her role at DSAA, Nandkumar is a board member of Women in Logistics & Transport Middle East, an organisation that advocates for women's achievements in the industry. Nandkumar is also deputy regional vice president M.E. & ISC for The Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents ( FONASBA), and a board member for the JA Seafarers Centre (JASC).

The award celebrates the accomplishments of distinguished professionals in the marine and oil & gas associations, and was presented to Nandkumar by Sir Sohan Roy, chairman & CEO of the Aries Group of Companies and Founder President of IMC.