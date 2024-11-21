Dutch vessel banned from Aussie ports over dangerous goods stowage
The Australian authorities have barred a Spliethoff general cargo ship Marsgracht from entering the country’s ports for six months.
The Dutch-flagged,12,824 dwt, Marsgracht, has been detained twice this year by Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) Port Alma for the improper stowage of dangerous goods. The Marsgracht was detained on 6 February and 14 November for contravening the IMO’s International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code.
It is the fourth detention of Spliethoff vessel since June 2022 for failure to comply with the IMDG code in the stowage of dangerous cargoes. “These repeated failures demonstrate an inability to ensure safe operational practices across the fleet,” AMSA said.
AMSA said Spliethoff has a 12.6% average of detentions over the last two years, well above the global average with multiple ships detained.
AMSA Executive Director Operations Michael Drake, “Noting the seriousness and nature of these breaches, and the apparent lack of effective processes to rectify failings, it is appropriate that the Marsgracht not enter or use an Australian port for a period of 180 days.
"When it comes to loading dangerous cargo, there is no scope for non-compliance. There is no excuse for disregarding these standards,” he added.
