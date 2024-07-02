Marubeni, Doosan to develop offshore wind in Viet Nam

Doosan Enerbility Vietnam (Doosan Vina) and Marubeni will jointly study and explore the feasibility and viability of collaboration in Viet Nam.

Doosan Vina hosted a signing ceremony for the MoU at its $300m, 100 ha industrial complex in the central province of Quang Ngai which builds container cranes, desalination equipment, and steel structures, steam boilers, heaters, and piping for power plants. The company plans to produce monopiles as foundations for offshore wind power turbines as well as other components for offshore wind farms.

Marubeni will explore the opportunity to collaborate with other Vietnamese local manufacturing companies to contribute to the economic growth and development of the offshore wind power industry in Viet Nam.

Doosan Vina’s general director, Kim Hyo Tae, said that the company will actively participate in implementing the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

Viet Nam’s offshore wind target for 2030 has been set to 6 GW, or 4% of the country's electricity generation capacity, with the government aiming to reach between 70 GW and 91.5 GW by 2050. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Viet Nam's energy mix in 2021 was domestic energy sources were 43.5% coal, 15.8% biofuels and waste, 15.4% crude oil, 10.1% natural gas, and 10.9% hydro, with just 10.8% from wind and solar combined.

Doosan and Marubeni have previously worked on other APAC energy projects like the Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant.

Late last year, Marubeni Corporation president and CEO Masumi Kakinoki told Viet Nam Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính that the company planned to continue to invest billions of dollars in the country in sectors including infrsatructure and energy.

Doosan Vina signed an MoU with Ørsted in 2022 to produce monopiles for the Danish multinational energy company, which has a strong presence in wind power.