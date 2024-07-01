MOL’S TSSM orders third wind SOV methanol-ready at Damen

The order is the third newbuilding SOV for TSSM, following the first newly-built SOV in Asia TSS Pioneer, which was delivered in 2022, and TSS Cruiser, which was ordered in November 2023 and is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025.

Along with sister ship TSS Cruiser, the latest newbuild will be delivered methanol-ready for an easier path to lower-emissions operation in the future. It will also be built at the Damen shipyard in Vietnam and is slated for delivery at the end of 2026.

The newly built SOV is planned to serve offshore wind farms in Taiwan, which are scheduled to be constructed and start operation in the late 2020s.

Leveraging the experience gained through the operation of the TSS Pioneer, the new ship will transfer personnel and supplies to the offshore wind farm, contributing to the development of Taiwan's offshore wind business by offering comfortable accommodations for wind farm technicians.

"We are excited to further expand our fleet with the purchase of another Damen CSOV9020. Through the expansion of our offshore fleet, we can offer an efficient tool in helping to accelerate wind farm constructions…We eagerly anticipate to contribute more in the field of clean energy, to play our part in achieving the goal of Net Zero carbon emissions, ultimately to make the planet inhabitable for future generations,” said Hrong-Nain Lin, TSSM Chairman.

"We are grateful and highly value that TSSM has selected Damen once more as the builder of the newest SOV in their fleet. Last year, we welcomed TSSM into the Damen-family with the CSOV9020 ‘TSS Cruiser’ and since then we have further strengthened and intensified our relationship. We expect that with the two new CSOV9020, TSSM will further strengthen its position in the Taiwanese and Asia-Pacific offshore wind market – with the full support from our side,” added Arnout Damen, Damen Shipyards CEO.

TSSM is a joint venture between Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Ta Tong Marine (TSS)