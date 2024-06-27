Purus’s next-generation CSOVs join Isle of Man Registry fleet

The order for the two battery-hybrid CSOVs, which will be delivered by shipbuilder VARD, is part of Purus’ journey towards the decarbonisation of its fleet. The design is methanol-ready, providing an additional sustainable fuel option.

Purus provides maritime services for the gas transport and offshore wind industries.

The first CSOV will be delivered in the second quarter of 2025, with the second vessel’s delivery following in the second quarter of 2026. A battery hybrid system will prepare the vessels to run with zero emissions for periods of time.

“We’re delighted to welcome Purus’s next generation CSOVs to our fleet. The new vessels are an important step for Purus on its decarbonisation journey,” said Cameron Mitchell, director of the Isle of Man Ship Registry. “We are looking forward to developing a strong partnership with Purus, and to continue to provide our support as it works towards the sustainability aims that we both share.”

Purus’s efforts to lower the carbon footprint of its vessels serving the clean energy industry aligns with the international offshore wind sector’s aims to reduce vessel emissions and fuel burn - driving down the overall carbon footprint of building and operating offshore wind farms.

The Isle of Man Ship Registry became the first flag state to join the Getting to Zero Coalition, an industry-led alliance working towards decarbonising the international maritime shipping sector. It has 'White List' status as of the latest 2022-23 Paris MoU Performance List and in the Tokyo MoU White List.