Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsOffshoreOffshore WindPurus’s next-generation CSOVs join Isle of Man Registry fleet

Purus’s next-generation CSOVs join Isle of Man Registry fleet

Purus Purus-CSOV-CGI.jpg
Two next-generation Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) being constructed for UK based ship owner Purus will go into service under the Isle of Man flag.

The order for the two battery-hybrid CSOVs, which will be delivered by shipbuilder VARD, is part of Purus’ journey towards the decarbonisation of its fleet. The design is methanol-ready, providing an additional sustainable fuel option.

Purus provides maritime services for the gas transport and offshore wind industries.

The first CSOV will be delivered in the second quarter of 2025, with the second vessel’s delivery following in the second quarter of 2026. A battery hybrid system will prepare the vessels to run with zero emissions for periods of time.

“We’re delighted to welcome Purus’s next generation CSOVs to our fleet. The new vessels are an important step for Purus on its decarbonisation journey,” said Cameron Mitchell, director of the Isle of Man Ship Registry. “We are looking forward to developing a strong partnership with Purus, and to continue to provide our support as it works towards the sustainability aims that we both share.”

Purus’s efforts to lower the carbon footprint of its vessels serving the clean energy industry aligns with the international offshore wind sector’s aims to reduce vessel emissions and fuel burn - driving down the overall carbon footprint of building and operating offshore wind farms.

The Isle of Man Ship Registry became the first flag state to join the Getting to Zero Coalition, an industry-led alliance working towards decarbonising the international maritime shipping sector. It has 'White List' status as of the latest 2022-23 Paris MoU Performance List and in the Tokyo MoU White List.

TAGS: Shipyards Europe

 

Related
Singapore viewed from Gardens by the Bay
Cyan Renewables to acquire MMA Offshore
Apr 01, 2024
SEA-KIT USV trials, Orwell Bridge in Ipswich.png
SEA-KIT pushes boundaries with latest uncrewed vessel certificate
Mar 27, 2024
Maersk Supply Service offshore wind
Maersk Supply Service new alliance to accelerate US offshore wind development
Mar 18, 2024
ABS CIMC WTIV design
CIMC Raffles methanol-fuel WTIV design receives AiP from ABS
Feb 22, 2024