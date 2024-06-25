Embracing technology to support seafarer safety

Seafarers have much to manage onboard, with our industry working to meet GHG emission targets and comply with FuelEU maritime regulations by 2030, on top of increasing geopolitical risks and day-to-day operations. To fulfil their duty of care towards their employees, ship operators must remain aware of and implement all means possible to ensure the physical and psychological safety of their crew. As an ex-seafarer, this is not a belief that I espouse for IMO’s Day of the Seafarer, but one that is central to my everyday life, even on shore.

Technology holds the potential to fill many of the gaps, not only granting regulatory compliance but also easing the administrative burden so that crew have more energy and mental bandwidth to focus on specific tasks. As a former deck officer and captain, I’m a firm believer in the use of technologies that can support navigation. While this can encompass the use of an ECDIS, AI-powered routing and more, I believe that other technologies that automate operations also contribute to safety by making it easier for navigators to remain focused on their tasks.

Related: Heightened risk on Day of the Seafarer 2024

Choosing priorities

For example, adjusting the vessel’s trim reduces water resistance, which results in decreased fuel consumption. But manually adjusting the trim of a ship requires the crew member to refer to hydrostatic tables and calculate which trim to use. It is a time-intensive task likely to pull the mind of the navigator off their core responsibility of physical safety of the vessel, but at the same time we are being asked to do everything in our power to boost the green credentials of our ships to deliver a good CII rating - and of course, to protect the oceans and our world for future generations.

Related: Shipping technology needs to get closer to the user, says Metis

When forced to choose between safe navigation or making sure that a vessel is a bit more fuel efficient, it is natural to pick the former. After all, collision regulations (COLREGS) Rule 5 requires that "every vessel shall at all times maintain a proper look-out by sight and hearing as well as by all available means appropriate in the prevailing circumstances and conditions so as to make a full appraisal of the situation and of the risk of collision.”

However, I believe that this is a false dichotomy.

Technology, such as Manta Marine’s TrimSense software, has been designed by a team including ex-seafarers like myself as we believe that crew should not have to choose between safety and the environment. Our software means that the trim can be checked automatically and adjustments made immediately. This allows seafarers to make decisions about their vessels in a matter of moments and return to focusing on navigation and steering control, optimal performance, manoeuvrability, and overall safety of the vessel. This technology is thus an enabler for seafarers to maintain the safe operations of vessels that have been optimised to reduce emissions.

It is important to point out that managing the trim of a vessel is not just for fuel economy. Smooth sailing, requires stability and uneven weight distribution can cause a vessel to tilt resulting in an increased risk of a safety incident. Proper trim ensures the vessel remains centred and ensures overall stability.

No more guessing

I often hear arguments that technology challenges the authority of the ship’s crew, but this is not what it should do. When designed properly, with the human at the centre of the process, technologies should support crew abilities and act as an accelerator for their work as well as a safety net in case of issues.

A good example is our FuelOpt solution which uses automatic calculations based on predetermined criteria by the operator (such as amount of fuel or vessel speed) to achieve steady and predictable shaft power. Once the crew enters the desired setpoints and activates the system from the intuitive bridge panel, the system dynamically controls the propulsion output, ensuring that power is always optimised based on the settings defined and changing environmental conditions. This removes costly variations caused by human operational factors and frees crew to focus on other essential tasks and their own well-being.

However, there is always an override built in so that the crew can take over control of the ship if needed - particularly if sea conditions are rougher than expected, which may necessitate the use of more fuel. At the end of the day, the people onboard the vessel should have the power to make decisions for their own safety - and the industry must trust the experience of seafarers.

In fact, we brought this faith in seafarers' approach to TrimSense, where the software performs the calculations, but the ultimate decision remains with the captain who can choose to adjust the trim. If they believe that the vessel should operate with a trim of their choosing, this is possible, but what the technology provides is the data and calculations so that the captain can make an informed decision.

Optimal performance and safety

When considering investments in their fleet, operators would do well to remember that a crew armed with the latest - and best - technology is better suited to delivering on the safety and commercial goals of their employers. The working environment for seafarers shapes their day-to-day lives and can impact physical and mental health. Crew that are not stressed by administrative burdens have more time to talk to their fellow seafarers and maintain morale onboard.

Investing in technologies is securing the longevity not just of your fleet but of your talent pool. This Day of the Seafarer, I implore ship owners and operators to create healthy and happy workspaces for the people who keep our vessels, cargoes and oceans safe. And to my fellow seafarers, I promise to do my part to make your sailing smoother