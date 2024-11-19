Liebherr delivers two quay cranes to Newark terminal
Liebherr has delivered two ship-to-shore (STS) container cranes to Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT) as part of a $500 million expansion.
November 19, 2024
Designed and manufactured at Liebherr's Irish facility, the cranes are built to meet the specific demands of PNCT's operations, enabling the terminal to efficiently handle the next generation of ultra-large container vessels.
The delivery is part of PNCT's ongoing $500 million expansion aimed at bolstering capacity at one of the busiest ports on the US East Coast.
These STS cranes feature a 69-metre outreach and 53-metre over-rail lift height, making them ideal for handling larger vessels and increasing throughput. Advanced features, such as electronic anti-sway and laser anti-collision systems, ensure smooth, safe, and highly efficient crane operations.
“We have been delivering cranes to the US for many years, and this continued partnership with PNCT speaks to the confidence customers place in our engineering expertise. Our customisable designs and in-house manufacturing allow us to offer tailor-made solutions that meet the needs of each terminal,” said Declan O'Sullivan, General Sales Manager of Liebherr Container Cranes.
“Liebherr has consistently provided us with reliable and high-performance cranes. These new additions not only 2/4 reinforce our capabilities but also positions us to handle the growing demands of global trade with confidence…Our strategy is focused on creating a modern, efficient terminal, and these cranes are a pivotal part of that transformation. Liebherr’s crane design plays an essential role in our journey to becoming one of the most advanced ports on the East Coast,” noted PNCT President James Pelliccio.
Read more about:USA
About the Author
You May Also Like
Shipowner appeals for Sri Lanka to review case against X-Press Pearl MasterNov 20, 2024|2 Min Read
Singapore approves Korean takeover of Dyna-MacNov 20, 2024|1 Min Read
Shift in global trade patterns to gather paceNov 20, 2024|3 Min Read
Governments must back green corridors says Global Maritime ForumNov 20, 2024|2 Min Read
The Maritime Just Transition: Leaving no seafarer behindNov 8, 2024|22 Min Listen
Maritime in Minutes - October 2024 in reviewNov 1, 2024|21 Min Listen
In Focus: Shaft line innovations with Wӓrtsilӓ Shaft Line SolutionsOct 30, 2024
In Focus: Crane Safety and Testing with Unique GroupOct 23, 2024