Liebherr delivers two quay cranes to Newark terminal

Designed and manufactured at Liebherr's Irish facility, the cranes are built to meet the specific demands of PNCT's operations, enabling the terminal to efficiently handle the next generation of ultra-large container vessels.

The delivery is part of PNCT's ongoing $500 million expansion aimed at bolstering capacity at one of the busiest ports on the US East Coast.

These STS cranes feature a 69-metre outreach and 53-metre over-rail lift height, making them ideal for handling larger vessels and increasing throughput. Advanced features, such as electronic anti-sway and laser anti-collision systems, ensure smooth, safe, and highly efficient crane operations.

“We have been delivering cranes to the US for many years, and this continued partnership with PNCT speaks to the confidence customers place in our engineering expertise. Our customisable designs and in-house manufacturing allow us to offer tailor-made solutions that meet the needs of each terminal,” said Declan O'Sullivan, General Sales Manager of Liebherr Container Cranes.

“Liebherr has consistently provided us with reliable and high-performance cranes. These new additions not only 2/4 reinforce our capabilities but also positions us to handle the growing demands of global trade with confidence…Our strategy is focused on creating a modern, efficient terminal, and these cranes are a pivotal part of that transformation. Liebherr’s crane design plays an essential role in our journey to becoming one of the most advanced ports on the East Coast,” noted PNCT President James Pelliccio.