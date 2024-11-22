Sponsored By

Shandong Port Group opens representative office in South America

Shandong Port Group has set up a regional representative office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil expanding its footprint in the region.

Katherine Si, China Correspondent

November 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Credit: Shandong Port

Establishment of the office marks Shandong Port’s entry into Brazil markets, representing a significant move by the company to engage with South American countries and BRICS countries as a gateway, said Shandong Port Group.

China and Brazil are major trading partners in particular for iron ore.

This representative office in South America is the sixth overseas office established by Shandong Port Group this year, following the ones in South Korea, Japan, the UK, Serbia, and Egypt. The launch of the new overseas branch highlights the group's continuous efforts to expand its international network. 

Maritime traffic between Shandong Port Group and ports in Brazil is increasing, with the annual container traffic exceeding 200,000 teu, iron ore volume surpassing 60 million tons, crude oil and grain volume exceeding 16 million tons. 

Read more about:

iron oreBrazilChina

About the Author

Katherine Si

Katherine Si

China Correspondent

China-based Katherine Si has worked in the maritime industry since 2008 is well-connected with local industry players including Chinese owners and yards.

Having majored in English Katherine started at news portal ShippingChina.com where she rose to become a News Editor. In 2008 she moved to work with Seatrade and has since held numerous positions including China correspondent for Seatrade Maritime Review magazine.

With extensive experience in writing, research and social media promotion, Katherine focuses on the shipping and transport sectors.

See more from Katherine Si
Get the latest maritime news, analysis and more delivered to your inbox
Join 12,000+ members of the maritime community

You May Also Like

Latest in Red Sea Crisis

Security
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure

Nov 18, 2024

Geopolitical panel at Crew Connect Global
Crewing
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack

Nov 14, 2024

Hans Leo Cadac, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers
Crewing
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea

Nov 12, 2024

Latest News
VIEW ALL
Nov 26 - Nov 27, 2024
Connecting the Port & Terminal industry across the APAC region
learn more
Recent Podcasts