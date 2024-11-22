Shandong Port Group opens representative office in South America

Establishment of the office marks Shandong Port’s entry into Brazil markets, representing a significant move by the company to engage with South American countries and BRICS countries as a gateway, said Shandong Port Group.

China and Brazil are major trading partners in particular for iron ore.

This representative office in South America is the sixth overseas office established by Shandong Port Group this year, following the ones in South Korea, Japan, the UK, Serbia, and Egypt. The launch of the new overseas branch highlights the group's continuous efforts to expand its international network.

Maritime traffic between Shandong Port Group and ports in Brazil is increasing, with the annual container traffic exceeding 200,000 teu, iron ore volume surpassing 60 million tons, crude oil and grain volume exceeding 16 million tons.