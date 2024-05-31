AD Ports to explore Madagascar maritime development under MoU

The Economic Development Board of Madagascar and AD Ports Group have signed an expansive MoU to explore commercial opportunities across the island nation’s maritime, industry and logistics sectors.

Both entities will focus on identified areas of cooperation and mutual interest, including but not limited to the development of economic cities & free zones, ports, marina and cruise port facilities, digitalisation of logistics and maritime related services, and the development of a maritime academy.

Related: AD Ports, Transmar, and Orascom to build Egypt green methanol facility

The MoU also aims to explore the development of the fisheries sector in Madagascar, including monitoring and enforcement of sustainable fisheries rules and regulations, infrastructure development of integrated fisheries, harbours and marinas, as well as fostering innovation and technology adoption across the fisheries sector in Madagascar.

The signatories will establish a joint working group to oversee implementation of projects under the MoU, focusing on the development of initiatives, investments, and opportunities.

Related: AD Ports doubles first quarter revenue

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO - AD Ports Group, and Josielle Rafidy, General Manager - Economic Development Board of Madagascar.

Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO - AD Ports Group, said: “Our MoU with the Economic Development Board of Madagascar underscores our commitment towards international collaboration and aligns with our leadership’s directions, as we expand our network of trade partners and forge new partnerships globally.”

Josielle Rafidy, General Manager – Economic Development Board of Madagascar, said: “As part of its mission to promote and facilitate investment, EDBM is delighted to have signed this memorandum of understanding with AD Ports Group… This step confirms that Madagascar remains a destination for Foreign Direct Investment in Africa and the Indian Ocean.

“We are ready to provide the assistance and support needed to bring these joint projects to fruition, alongside Malagasy stakeholders, for mutually beneficial co-development of both economies.”