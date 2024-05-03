AD Ports Group to operate and upgrade Angola terminal

The agreements with Angolan logistics and transport companies Unicargas and Multiparques is extendable for further 10 years.

AD Ports will acquire an 81% stake in a joint venture that will operate the terminal, and a 90% stake in another joint venture that will serve the facility and the broader Angolan logistics market.

The port operator has committed $251 million to modernise the terminal and develop the logistics business over the next three years (2024-2026), increasing to $379 million over the concession term and in line with market demand.

Ricardo Daniel Sandão Queirós Viegas de Abreu, Minister of Transport, Angola, said that “this collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to modernise infrastructure and expand global trade access, promising a prosperous future for Angola and its partners.”

“The milestone agreements we signed today with our Angolan partners, deliver on last year’s framework agreement signed between AD Ports Group and the Government of Angola in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

“We look forward to working with Unicargas and Multiparques’ local management and on-ground teams to leverage our respective expertise and capacities to ensure a smooth transition and bring new opportunities for business growth and development,” commented Mohamed Eidha Tannaf AlMenhali, Regional CEO – AD Ports Group.

The joint venture will upgrade the existing multipurpose facility to a container and ro-ro terminal, encompassing an enlarged concession area (178,000 sqm to 192,000 sqm); an upgraded quay wall; additional ship-to-shore cranes, gantry cranes and other state-of-the-art equipment; expanded draft (9.5 metres to 16 metres); and modernised IT systems.

Modernisation of the terminal is expected to be completed in Q3 2026, boosting its container handling volumes to 350,000 teu, up from 25, 000 teu, and ro-ro volumes to over 40,000 vehicles.

The Port of Luanda serves as one of the main transhipment hubs for Central-West Africa by enabling maritime trade access to land-locked countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.