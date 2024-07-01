Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsAD Ports Group, Saif Powertec to explore Bangladesh port projects

AD Ports Group, Saif Powertec to explore Bangladesh port projects

AD Ports AD PORTS- BANGLADESH.jpg
AD Ports Group and Dhaka’s Saif Powertec Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop projects in various ports in Bangladesh.

The parties have agreed will explore working closely together to conduct joint activities and explore working on the development of ports, container depots and logistics facilities in Chattogram, Mongla, and Dhaka, and will establish a joint working group to share expertise, studies, strategies, technical assistance, and the implementation of joint activities.

“This co-operation highlights our ongoing commitment to unlocking fresh opportunities globally. Working alongside Saif Powertec Ltd. will provide a greater platform for us to offer our world-class services and experience on various projects in Bangladesh,” said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group.

“The signing of this MoU further enhances the Group’s presence in Bangladesh and South Asia as we continue to grow and develop the close relationships we have built over the years in line with the vision of our wise leadership,” he added.

Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin from Saif Powertec Ltd. said: “we continue our ongoing partnership with AD Ports Group, which could lead us to work together on big projects in Bangladesh…The MoU is yet another indicator of the strength of the relationship between Saif Powertec Ltd. and AD Ports Group and we’re looking forward to collaborating for many years to come.”

“AD Ports Group brings a wealth of experience and know-how to the table when it comes to our industry, so teaming up with them to continue to grow our operations in Bangladesh makes total sense for us,”said Amin.

Last month, AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chittagong Port Authority to discuss the future development and management of the Multi-Purpose Port in Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Al Mutawa, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, and Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin, Managing Director of Saif Powertec Ltd.

TAGS: Logistics Supply Chain and Logistics Asia Middle East & Africa

 

Related
MiM-June-2024-Article Header.png
Maritime in Minutes - news roundup June 2024
Jul 01, 2024
one-terminal-run-2024.jpg
Maritime and logistics companies unite for fourth annual ONE Terminal Run
Jun 27, 2024
HMM-Algeciras-Yantian.jpg
HMM’s eBL partnership to boost trade and cut costs
Jun 27, 2024
florida international terminal.png
Florida International Terminal renews Port Everglades lease for 10 years
Jun 26, 2024