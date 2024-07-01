AD Ports Group, Saif Powertec to explore Bangladesh port projects

The parties have agreed will explore working closely together to conduct joint activities and explore working on the development of ports, container depots and logistics facilities in Chattogram, Mongla, and Dhaka, and will establish a joint working group to share expertise, studies, strategies, technical assistance, and the implementation of joint activities.

“This co-operation highlights our ongoing commitment to unlocking fresh opportunities globally. Working alongside Saif Powertec Ltd. will provide a greater platform for us to offer our world-class services and experience on various projects in Bangladesh,” said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group.

“The signing of this MoU further enhances the Group’s presence in Bangladesh and South Asia as we continue to grow and develop the close relationships we have built over the years in line with the vision of our wise leadership,” he added.

Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin from Saif Powertec Ltd. said: “we continue our ongoing partnership with AD Ports Group, which could lead us to work together on big projects in Bangladesh…The MoU is yet another indicator of the strength of the relationship between Saif Powertec Ltd. and AD Ports Group and we’re looking forward to collaborating for many years to come.”

“AD Ports Group brings a wealth of experience and know-how to the table when it comes to our industry, so teaming up with them to continue to grow our operations in Bangladesh makes total sense for us,”said Amin.

Last month, AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chittagong Port Authority to discuss the future development and management of the Multi-Purpose Port in Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Al Mutawa, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, and Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin, Managing Director of Saif Powertec Ltd.