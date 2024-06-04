Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsAdani Ports taking over operation of Dar es Salaam container terminal

Adani Ports taking over operation of Dar es Salaam container terminal

Photo: Tanzania Port Authority Tanzania-Port-Authority-2-jpeg.jpeg
Adani International Ports Holdings (AIPH) has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority to operate and manage Container Terminal 2 (CT2) at the Dar es Salaam Port.

The four-berth-CT2, has an annual cargo handling capacity of 1 million teu and I handled 820,000 teu in 2023, estimated to be 83% of Tanzania’s total container volumes. Dar es Salaam Port is a gateway port with a well-connected network of roadways and railways.

AIPH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ).

East Africa Gateway Limited (EAGL) has been incorporated as a joint venture of AIPH, AD Ports Group and East Harbour Terminals Limited (EHTL). APSEZ will be the controlling shareholder and will consolidate EAGL on its books.

EAGL has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of a 95% stake in Tanzania International Container Terminal Services Limited (TICTS) from Hutchison Port Holdings Limited and Harbours Investment Limited for a purchase consideration of $39.5 million.

CT2 was operated by TICTS from 2000 until September 2022 but the government chose not to extend its concession.

That decision resulted in the Tanzania Ports Authority taking management control of the facility in January 2023. TPA also operates the port’s other container terminal.

TICTS currently owns all the port handling equipment and employs the manpower. Adani will operate CT2 through TICTS.

“The signing of the concession for Container Terminal 2 at Dar es Salaam Port is in line with APSEZ’s ambition of becoming one of the largest port operators globally by 2030. We are confident that with our expertise and network in ports and logistics, we will be able to enhance trade volumes and economic cooperation between our ports and East Africa,” said Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ.

 

 

Related
Northport Photo 2.jpg
Malaysian container ports see record volumes in May
Jun 04, 2024
ELME Spreader 1.jpg
ELME Spreader expanding facilities as it grows crane product range
Jun 04, 2024
MSC Isabella at berth in Singapore
Maersk and MSC blank two East Asia – Med services
Jun 04, 2024
Maersk flag flying at its headquarters in Copenhagen
Maersk ups full year earnings forecast as port congestion grows
Jun 03, 2024