Adani Ports taking over operation of Dar es Salaam container terminal

The four-berth-CT2, has an annual cargo handling capacity of 1 million teu and I handled 820,000 teu in 2023, estimated to be 83% of Tanzania’s total container volumes. Dar es Salaam Port is a gateway port with a well-connected network of roadways and railways.

AIPH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ).

East Africa Gateway Limited (EAGL) has been incorporated as a joint venture of AIPH, AD Ports Group and East Harbour Terminals Limited (EHTL). APSEZ will be the controlling shareholder and will consolidate EAGL on its books.

EAGL has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of a 95% stake in Tanzania International Container Terminal Services Limited (TICTS) from Hutchison Port Holdings Limited and Harbours Investment Limited for a purchase consideration of $39.5 million.

CT2 was operated by TICTS from 2000 until September 2022 but the government chose not to extend its concession.

That decision resulted in the Tanzania Ports Authority taking management control of the facility in January 2023. TPA also operates the port’s other container terminal.

TICTS currently owns all the port handling equipment and employs the manpower. Adani will operate CT2 through TICTS.

“The signing of the concession for Container Terminal 2 at Dar es Salaam Port is in line with APSEZ’s ambition of becoming one of the largest port operators globally by 2030. We are confident that with our expertise and network in ports and logistics, we will be able to enhance trade volumes and economic cooperation between our ports and East Africa,” said Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ.