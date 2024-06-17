Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

APM Terminals to invest $45m in Suape infrastructure

Brazil's APM Terminals Suape has announced the acquisition of new machinery for its upcoming container terminal in the Suape Industrial and Port Complex.

The construction of the terminal, which is set to become the second terminal of its kind in Pernambuco, began in February this year, with operations expected to commence in the second half of 2026.

APM Terminals Suape is investing more than $45m in modern equipment to consolidate the project in Pernambuco, which will be the first 100% electrified terminal in Latin America. This is another step that reinforces APM Terminals’ commitment to leading the modernization of the port sector in Brazil,” said Aristides Russi Júnior, Managing Director of APM Terminals Suape.

This investment promotes the use of electric equipment in container handling, aligning with the company’s commitment to decarbonising its global operations, APMT said.

The acquisition includes two state-of-the-art Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes. These cranes, which are operated remotely and equipped with advanced technology, are designed to optimise movement, thereby enhancing the safety and efficiency of terminal operations.

