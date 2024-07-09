Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsBoskalis taking full ownership of Smit Lamnalco

Boskalis taking full ownership of Smit Lamnalco

Photo: Boskalis boskalis-head-office-papendrecht.jpg
Royal Boskalis has agreed to acquire the remaining 50% shares it doesn’t already own in terminal services company Smit Lamnalco.

Boskalis is buying out its joint venture partner the Rezayat Group, an investment company, to take full ownership of the operation after previously reporting its intent to divest of its harbour towage activities.

In 2023, Smit Lamnalco reported an annual revenue of approximately $275 million and an EBITDA of $100 million, said Boskalis. The acquisition is pending customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Boskalis said it was a strategic move aimed to enhance its position in the maritime services sector.

Smit Lamnalco offers marine services for oil and gas terminals, LNG terminals, SPM terminals, floating production units, harbor towage, and mining logistics. The company operates a fleet of over 225 vessels.

The Smit Lamnalco brand was established in 2012 through the merger of Lamnalco and SMIT Terminals. The merger followed Lamnalco’s acquisition of SMIT’s terminals and AHTS transport businesses from Boskalis in 2011, creating a major offshore marine services provider.

 

TAGS: Port Services

 

Related
Ningbo zhoushan port container terminal.jpg
Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees 8.4% container volume growth in H1
Jul 10, 2024
Houston Ship Channel aeriel view
Hurricane Beryl: Houston and Galveston ports to reopen
Jul 10, 2024
maersk_mc-kinney_moller[40].jpg
Maersk loses reliability crown to PIL after almost three years
Jul 09, 2024
Port of Corpus Christi
Hurricane Beryl: Houston and Galveston ports closed, Corpus Christi reopening
Jul 09, 2024