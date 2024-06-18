Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

CM Labs Simulations launches intelligent training system for ports

Image: CM Labs Intellia ports image 1.png
Simulation-based training provider for ports CM Labs Simulation launched its Intellia system at TOC Europe last week.

Intellia is an intelligent training system covering a suite of four products covering every level of port operations.

CM Labs said administrators benefit from advanced reporting features, instructors benefit from better trainee monitoring capabilities, and trainees gain the ability to complete lessons at their own pace through prescribed learning paths.

“With Intellia, our clients are seeing measurable improvements in operational efficiency, which translates into a strong return on investment. No other company offers the full depth and breadth of what we are offering,” said Lisa Barbieri, Vice President of Marketing at CM Labs

The four products comprise: Intellia Instructor a software platform that allows instructors to create learning paths, inject faults into exercises, view trainees through the operator view camera, and monitor student progress through detailed reporting features. 

Intellia Drone View giving multiple viewpoints within training exercises, Intellia Training Packs which provides comprehensive library of heavy equipment training packs, and Intellia Add-On Modules providing optional add-on exercises covering a range of needs, such as advanced safety exercises.

 

 

 

