Cosco Shipping and Shenzhen port partner for automobile exports

The two parties will enhance automobile transport service capabilities and accelerate construction of Shenzhen to be a hub ro-ro port for high-efficient exports of China-made automobile.

This collaboration will also be extended to improve Shenzhen’s competitiveness in international shipping market.

Earlier this year, Shenzhen issued program to promote automobile exports, including opening up new ro-ro services, providing subsidies for acquiring new ro-ro vessels and attracting more shipping lines to berth at Shenzhen port for automobile transportation.

In the first quarter, Xiaomo port, the major automobile export port at Shenzhen has exported 14,415 units of new-energy vehicles (new energy vehicles are primarily electric cars), reaching 72% of the total automobile export volume in 2023.