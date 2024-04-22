Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsCosco Shipping and Shenzhen port partner for automobile exports

Cosco Shipping and Shenzhen port partner for automobile exports

Image: GSI car-carrier-GSI.jpg
Shenzhen Port Group and Cosco Shipping have inked MoU to deepen cooperation on shipping, logistics and automobile exports.

The two parties will enhance automobile transport service capabilities and accelerate construction of Shenzhen to be a hub ro-ro port for high-efficient exports of China-made automobile.

This collaboration will also be extended to improve Shenzhen’s competitiveness in international shipping market. 

Earlier this year, Shenzhen issued program to promote automobile exports, including opening up new ro-ro services, providing subsidies for acquiring new ro-ro vessels and attracting more shipping lines to berth at Shenzhen port for automobile transportation.

In the first quarter, Xiaomo port, the major automobile export port at Shenzhen has exported 14,415 units of new-energy vehicles (new energy vehicles are primarily electric cars), reaching 72% of the total automobile export volume in 2023. 

 

TAGS: Ship Operations Asia Cosco Shipping

 

Related
The M/V Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore
What can Asia learn from the Baltimore port disaster?
Apr 22, 2024
Port of Baltimore Key Bridge and Dali salvage operations
Third temporary shipping channel opened in Port of Baltimore
Apr 21, 2024
Port of Rotterdam from the air
European ports contend with slow economic growth, geopolitical impact
Apr 19, 2024
AD Ports group building
AD Ports Group establishes Youth Council
Apr 18, 2024