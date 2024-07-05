Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

DP World and Zhejiang Seaport in partnership to boost China – UAE trade

DP World and Zhejiang Seaport Group agreement signing
The new partnership between the UAE and Chinese port groups aims to strengthen shipping and logistics between Jebel Ali and Ningbo-Zhoushan ports.

DP World and Zhejiang Seaport Group hace announced a new strategic partnership that will focus on attracting shipping companies to establish additional routes between the two ports in UAE and China ias well as slot exchanges and vessel space purchase on the route.

The partnership will also focus on the adoption of green fuels such as LNG and methanol and the use of shore power while in port. It is planned to establish a green corridor between Jebel Ali Port and Ningbo-Zhoushan Port.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, commented: “This strategic collaboration aligns with our vision of expanding our presence in China and working with likeminded partners to strengthen trade routes and accelerate the green energy transition. China is the UAE’s largest trading partner and we are committed to supporting the Belt and Road Initiative through this and other ventures.”

The agreement will also explore the possibility of investment in logistic opportunities in Jebel Ali Free Zone and Zhejiang Free Trade Zone.

Tao ChengBo, Chairman of Zhejiang Seaport Group and Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Group said “Our partnership with DP World, will further strengthen China’s position as a major player in global trade, creating extensive opportunities for Chinese businesses to access customers across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa. The UAE is an important hub for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

The partnership aims to leverage on Dubai’s position as hub for automobiles exports from China and the fast growing ro-ro trades.

