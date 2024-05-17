DP World investing $165 million in Romanian port development

The new facilities are designed to improve the connectivity between DP World’s existing sea, rail, barge and truck services across Romania, whilst enhancing the movement of goods between mainland Europe through to the Black, North and Adriatic Seas.

DP World has invested over $271 million in Romania since 2004, including grants from the European Union. The company anticipates that its latest investments will encourage and enable major businesses to relocate or expand manufacturing facilities in the region.

The largest container port on the Black Sea, Constanta will have two new facilities after a $70.5 million investment. These include a 5-hectare project cargo terminal designed for heavy, large, and complex cargo, as well as a new ro-ro terminal capable of handling up to 80,000 vehicles annually at its peak.

According to DP World, a further $54.2 million will be invested in a new multi-transport platform in Constanta that will open in 2025.

The company opened its third new facility on 15 May in Aiud, the industrial heartland of Romania. The new 8-hectare intermodal logistics hub will connect rail and road, following a $22.7 million investment.

“Romania is a dynamic economy and well positioned to benefit from the rise in nearshoring and manufacturing,” said Rashid Abdulla, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Europe,

“DP World looks forward to building on our long-standing relationship with Romania, and to deploying our latest investments to support Romania as it plays an increasingly important role in trade and economic growth in the region.”

“Our latest investments in Romania will increase the cargo flows by around two million tonnes per annum through the country,” added Cosmin Carstea, CEO of DP World Romania.