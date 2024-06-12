Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsDP World upgrades terminals in Latin America

DP World upgrades terminals in Latin America

DP World DP-World-Container-Terminal-Night.jpeg
DP World has announced increased investments in port terminals in Peru and Ecuador to improve capacity and operational efficiency of its Latin America operations.

“Peru and Ecuador’s strategic locations provide reliable connections from the west coast of South America to major global markets,” said Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru and Ecuador.

“This substantial investment in port infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment underscores DP World’s dedication to enhancing capacity, operability, and economic contributions in this vital region.”

The $400 million Bicentennial Pier expansion at DP World Callao will boost the terminal’s capacity by 80%, positioning it as a leading logistics hub on the west coast of South America. The extension of the pier to 1,050 metres will allow it to accommodate up to three vessels simultaneously and increase its annual capacity to 2.7 million teus.

The expansion includes electric-powered equipment and the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America.

In Ecuador, DP World is planning to expand its berth at the Port of Posorja to enhance capacity and operational efficiency. The $140 million expansion will extend the port to 700 metres of berth space and integrate advanced port equipment.

 “These investments align with global market trends where clients demand efficient, safe, and sustainable ports and logistics solutions,” said Merino.

TAGS: DP World

 

Related
Jordi-Torrent-Port-of-Barcelona.jpg
Med shortsea traffic on the rise due to China decoupling
Jun 11, 2024
Que-Tran-DP-World.jpg
AI not just hype and will be transformative
Jun 11, 2024
MSC Isabella at port in Singapore
Raft of new Asia to US and Europe services as market ramps up
Jun 11, 2024
Francis-Scott-Key-Bridge-Post-Dali2.jpg
Baltimore channel fully reopened
Jun 11, 2024