DP World upgrades terminals in Latin America

“Peru and Ecuador’s strategic locations provide reliable connections from the west coast of South America to major global markets,” said Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru and Ecuador.

“This substantial investment in port infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment underscores DP World’s dedication to enhancing capacity, operability, and economic contributions in this vital region.”

The $400 million Bicentennial Pier expansion at DP World Callao will boost the terminal’s capacity by 80%, positioning it as a leading logistics hub on the west coast of South America. The extension of the pier to 1,050 metres will allow it to accommodate up to three vessels simultaneously and increase its annual capacity to 2.7 million teus.

The expansion includes electric-powered equipment and the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America.

In Ecuador, DP World is planning to expand its berth at the Port of Posorja to enhance capacity and operational efficiency. The $140 million expansion will extend the port to 700 metres of berth space and integrate advanced port equipment.

“These investments align with global market trends where clients demand efficient, safe, and sustainable ports and logistics solutions,” said Merino.