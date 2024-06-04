Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

ELME Spreader expanding facilities as it grows crane product range

On its 50th anniversary year spreader manufacturer ELME Spreader is expanding its facilities.

The Swedish-headquartered company will start work on constructing 1,700 sq metres of additional space in autumn this year to allow for continued growth.

The aim is to increase manufacturing capacity for existing products and as well as new developments it has planned for its crane and truck ranges. The company said it was directing “substantial resources” to the development of its crane range of products.

"Our investments in product development have turned out well and we can see an increased demand in Europe as well as Asia and the USA. In 2025 we are scheduling several exciting launches and to meet future capacity needs, we are now investing in larger premises", said Gösta Karlsson, CEO.

ELME Spreader based in Älmhult has four production facilities all located on the same street.

