First Scottish port plugs vessel in with shore power

Photo: Montrose Port Authority Tom Hutchison and Maria Bos[24].jpg
Montrose Port Chief Executive, Captain Tom Hutchison, and CEO of Plug, Maria Bos.
Montrose has become the first port in Scotland to provide shore power catering to offshore supply vessels starting with the Magne Viking.

Montrose Port Authority formed a 50 - 50 joint venture with Plug Shore Power, the UK arm of Plug AS from Norway, to form Plug Montrose, which has invested £1 million in shore power at the Scottish port.

The joint venture marks Plug’s first project in UK having developed shore power at several ports in Norway, starting with Bergen in 2018.

The shore power facility is now operational on berths 1 and 2 at Montrose Port, following a significant upgrade to the port's substation and quayside infrastructure carried out by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

The first vessel to use shore power in the port was the Magne Viking from Norwegian company Viking Supply Ships.

Captain Tom Hutchison, Chief Executive of Montrose Port Authority, stated: "The launch of shore power at berths 1 and 2 represents a transformative moment for us at Montrose Port Authority and the wider Scottish maritime industry. “

The port is looking at the potential to expand shore power to all its berths. The move to shore power moves Montrose Port closer to its ambition of becoming Scotland’s first carbon neutral port.

Chief Executive Officer of Plug, Maria Bos, said: “We are looking forward to continuing to support Montrose Port in reaching its ambition of becoming Scotland’s first carbon neutral port, as well as expanding our business to other ports in the UK.

TAGS: Sustainability & Green Technology Europe

 

