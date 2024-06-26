Florida International Terminal renews Port Everglades lease for 10 years

FIT received authorisation by the Broward Country Commissioners and the local Port Authority, greenlighting its continued operation at Port Everglades.

Under the contract, which runs until 2035, FIT plans to invest $25m in the container terminal in the next 24 months, providing additional work opportunities for its International Longshoremen´s Association (ILA) Union workforce while continuing to provide more sustainable and efficient way to handle cargo for its customers.

“FIT has been a great partner in helping to improve the port’s operational efficiency… We look forward to another decade of economic growth for FIT and the port,” said Glenn Wiltshire, Acting Port Director of Port Everglades.

In the last year, FIT has added new services to its operation as it serves the North-South trade lanes into the US from Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

Last year the terminal transferred 296k teu and 2.5m tonnes of cargo across the quay. There are four berths available from the Port Authority with a maximum draught of 12.8 metres, along with six of the highest low-profile ship to shore cranes in the world, capable of handling 12,000 teu-class vessels.

"Our entire team has been working on this goal for over two years and we have been preparing the terminal with investments to continue positioning the terminal as one of the leading cargo terminals in South Florida, with the best service to customers in the region,” said FIT's CEO, Justin P. Weir.

FIT is one of the ten ports operated by SAAM Terminals in the Americas.