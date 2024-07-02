Hapag Lloyd rebrands ports division Hanseatic Global Terminals

Rotterdam-based Hanseatic Global Terminals commenced operations in June 2023 as a fully-owned but independent stand-alone Hapag-Lloyd business unit. With the strategic rebranding, Hanseatic Global Terminals aims to increase operational efficiency and promote sustainable growth that will benefit customers and partners worldwide.

“Hanseatic Global Terminals strongly supports our commitment to quality, efficiency and sustainability,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals and member of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd.

“Our customers and partners will enjoy significant benefits, such as even more reliable and efficient services. In addition, the increased manageability supports our sustainability efforts.”

Hanseatic Global Terminals will manage and consolidate terminal and infrastructure investments across 20 terminals in 11 countries. Key locations include Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg (Germany), JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven (Germany), Terminal TC3 in Tangier (Morocco) and Terminal 2 in Damietta (Egypt), which is currently under construction.

In addition, the company manages terminals in the Americas from Hapag-LLoyd's 100% acquisition of Chile-based SM SAAM Terminals in August last year, which added terminals in Iquique, Antofagasta, San Antonio, San Vicente, and Corral (Chile), Port Everglades (United States / Florida), Mazatlán (Mexico), Buenavista (Colombia), Guayaquil (Ecuador) and Caldera (Costa Rica) as well as related logistics services.

Further acquisitions in the terminal space last year were Hapag-Lloyd's purchase of a 40% stake in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited and a 49% stake in Italy's Spinelli Group.