Hurricane Beryl: Houston and Galveston ports closed, Corpus Christi reopening

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas on Monday causing widespread flooding, debris and power outages.

Port Houston said that after conducting preliminary assessments of its facilities, power, and systems, all terminals would remain closed on Tuesday 9 July. As work continues to repair damage the port said it would update by 4pm local time on 9 July whether disruptions to operations would continue on Wednesday 10 July.

Related: Major ports in Texas closed as tropical storm Beryl approaches

The Port of Galveston posted on social media platform X at 7pm on 8 July that port offices were closed due to power outages.

The Port of Corpus Christi, the largest energy port in the US, said that as port personnel assessed damage from the storm no significant impact had been reported. It said port offices were scheduled for normal operations on Tuesday 9 July.

Related: Port of Corpus Christi handles record cargo tonnage in 2023

The Port of Corpus Christi Channel has reopened following the USCG Captain of the Port (CoTP) Corpus Christi rescinding Port Condition Zulu for the waterway.