Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsHurricane Beryl: Houston and Galveston ports to reopen

Hurricane Beryl: Houston and Galveston ports to reopen

Photo: Houston Port Houston Ship Channel aeriel view
The ports of Houston and Galveston are set to resume operations on Wednesday 10 July following Tropical Storm Beryl.

Major ports in Texas closed on Sunday 7 July due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl which made landfall in the US state early on Monday 8 July causing widespread flooding, debris and power outages.

The US Coast Guard said that on Tuesday the Captain of the Port (COTP) Houston-Galveston had set Port Condition Recovery for the ports of Houston, Texas City, Galveston, and Freeport.

Port Houston said it would its terminals would be resuming operations at the normal start time on Wednesday 10 July with extended gate times for its container terminals.

The Port of Galveston said in a post on social media platform X that it would be resuming cargo operations on Wednesday 10 July.

The US’ largest energy port of Corpus Christi started port-storm full recovery on Tuesday 9 July with port offices reopening.

TAGS: Containers Tankers

 

Related
Ningbo zhoushan port container terminal.jpg
Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees 8.4% container volume growth in H1
Jul 10, 2024
maersk_mc-kinney_moller[40].jpg
Maersk loses reliability crown to PIL after almost three years
Jul 09, 2024
boskalis-head-office-papendrecht.jpg
Boskalis taking full ownership of Smit Lamnalco
Jul 09, 2024
fairview-container-terminal.jpeg
Canada port strike ruled illegal by industrial relations board
Jul 08, 2024