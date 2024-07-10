Hurricane Beryl: Houston and Galveston ports to reopen

Major ports in Texas closed on Sunday 7 July due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl which made landfall in the US state early on Monday 8 July causing widespread flooding, debris and power outages.

The US Coast Guard said that on Tuesday the Captain of the Port (COTP) Houston-Galveston had set Port Condition Recovery for the ports of Houston, Texas City, Galveston, and Freeport.

Port Houston said it would its terminals would be resuming operations at the normal start time on Wednesday 10 July with extended gate times for its container terminals.

The Port of Galveston said in a post on social media platform X that it would be resuming cargo operations on Wednesday 10 July.

The US’ largest energy port of Corpus Christi started port-storm full recovery on Tuesday 9 July with port offices reopening.