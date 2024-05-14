ICTSI to build $800 million container terminal in the Philippines

The new $800 million terminal will be the largest privately funded marine terminal investment in the Philippines' history and will ultimately be the second-largest container facility after the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in the Port of Manila.

“The new terminal represents a significant leap forward for Southern Luzon. We are building a world-class facility that will unlock a wave of economic benefits for the region and the country,” ICTSI Executive Vice-President Christian R. Gonzales said.

The construction of the new international container terminal will begin by the first quarter of 2025. Once completed, the terminal is expected to draw economic growth across Southern and helping accelerate regional development, the company said.

The terminal will have a capacity of more than 2 million teu, featuring up to 900 metres of quay and about eight ship-to-shore gantry cranes.

Located about a 120 kms south of the Philippines’ capital, the Bauan facility will become the premier international gateway for shippers based in the Calabarzon or the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon region.

Calabarzon is one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing regions, reaching a 5.2 % growth in 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. The facility will likewise allow ICTSI to efficiently balance capacity needs across both the Metro Manila consumption center and Calabarzon through the new Bauan terminal and the MICT.

ICTSI said the terminal will also help advance the country’s renewable energy goal by being able to provide marine handling needs required for renewables such as offshore wind projects.