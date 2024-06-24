Liquipar Operações Portuárias to invest $106m in the Port of Paranaguá

Liquipar Operações Portuárias has acquired an area of around 85,000 square metres at the Port of Paranaguá with a current liquid storage capacity of 70,000 cubic metres, which it intends to increase to 210,000 cubic metres under a new investment.

The controlling partner of Liquipar, Cleiton Santos Santana, explained that the investment started shortly after the company officially took over the area, which happened around two months ago. The terminal obtained by the company in the concession is destined for the movement of liquid products including diesel, biodiesel, and other chemical volumes.

Related: India to create $9bn mega port Near Mumbai

"We will triple the static storage capacity, with the implementation of new tanks with a capacity of 140 cubic metres. We will also build the new dock to transport these products, both for export and import of fuels," he said.

Since 2019, five areas of the Port of Paranaguá have been awarded to the private sector and tenders for another three port areas are scheduled for later this year. The concession provides greater legal and operational security to the port, as it allows investments in these areas to be made by the awarded companies, as provided for by Liquipar.

Related: Port of Salalah’s $300m expansion on track

The three areas due for tender are destined for the movement and storage of solid bulk of vegetable origin, and are foreseen and zoned in the Development and Zoning Plan of the Port of Paranaguá (PDZ).