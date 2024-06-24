Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsLiquipar Operações Portuárias to invest $106m in the Port of Paranaguá

Liquipar Operações Portuárias to invest $106m in the Port of Paranaguá

Roberto Dziura Jr/AEN Brazil-Paranagua-Liquipar-Operações-Portuárias.jpg
Brazil’s Liquipar Operações Portuárias, which last year acquired the PAR 50 area of the Port of Paranaguá, will invest $106m to triple the liquid flow capacity of the terminal, especially fuels.

Liquipar Operações Portuárias has acquired an area of around 85,000 square metres at the Port of Paranaguá with a current liquid storage capacity of 70,000 cubic metres, which it intends to increase to 210,000 cubic metres under a new investment.

The controlling partner of Liquipar, Cleiton Santos Santana, explained that the investment started shortly after the company officially took over the area, which happened around two months ago. The terminal obtained by the company in the concession is destined for the movement of liquid products including diesel, biodiesel, and other chemical volumes.

"We will triple the static storage capacity, with the implementation of new tanks with a capacity of 140 cubic metres. We will also build the new dock to transport these products, both for export and import of fuels," he said. 

Since 2019, five areas of the Port of Paranaguá have been awarded to the private sector and tenders for another three port areas are scheduled for later this year. The concession provides greater legal and operational security to the port, as it allows investments in these areas to be made by the awarded companies, as provided for by Liquipar.

The three areas due for tender are destined for the movement and storage of solid bulk of vegetable origin, and are foreseen and zoned in the Development and Zoning Plan of the Port of Paranaguá (PDZ).

TAGS: Tankers Americas

 

Related
Hapag-LLoyd-ChicagoExpress.jpg
Container rates rise again with more to come
Jun 21, 2024
NICOLAS GAUTHIER IN CHILE-2-LR-.jpg
Steering a united course for SSA Marine’s US and international terminals
Jun 20, 2024
Port of Tianjin (002).JPG
Tianjin Port and CATL co-developing battery and electrification models
Jun 20, 2024
us-navy-warship.jpg
Increasing US focus on intersection of merchant shipping and national security
Jun 18, 2024