Maritime and logistics companies unite for fourth annual ONE Terminal Run

The event was put together through the collaborative efforts of Ocean Network Express (ONE), Hutchison Ports Gdynia (GCT) and The North Event, and raised further funds for local charity organisations.

The organisers said the ONE Terminal Run initiative aims to connect members in the maritime industry in the spirit of fundraising and wellbeing.

This year’s race around GCT’s terminal in Gdynia, Poland, welcomed approximately 1,300 runners including children who joined the children’s run, and over 3,000 supporters. Spectators were invited to join the adult runners in the festivities with a warm up to music before the runners set off on their choice of either a one nautical mile (1.8 km) or 5 km run. The routes weaved back and forth between rows of stacked containers in the terminal, and the start and finish arches were both spanned by an arch formed of ONE containers.

Monies raised by the run will be donated to local charities and added to the tally of over €33,000 raised by the event series to date. The beneficiaries of funds, that are raised though ticket sales as well as online auctions, include: The Why Not Association, an organisation supporting children and youth with disabilities, The Szkwal Foundation, supporting young people at risk, and two local schools supporting children with disabilities.

ONE said previous event donations have provided the local community with amenities including three sensory integration rooms in primary schools in Gdynia, specialised wheelchair equipment for the Cool Awi Association, as well as donations to local schools helping those with disabilities. Donations are still adding up for the ONE Terminal Run 2024 as the online auction is still open, but to date, the fourth edition has already raised estimated funds of €19,000.

The event was made possible by the generosity of sponsors from the transport. logistics, and maritime industries including; Port of Gdynia Authority, Morska Agencja Gdynia, MacGregor Global, Loconi Intermodal S.A, ECU Worldwide, Uni-logistics Sp. z o.o and E-containers.eu.

The children's run was sponsored by both and IT Logistics and Nautiqus Food Logistics, which celebrated the participation of almost half of its employees and other mini container trophy for its three-time podium finisher in the adult's race, Dorota.

Images and footage of the event were shared by competitors and companies alike, and on the event page.