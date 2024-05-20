Navigating tumultuous waters requires adaptability

Amidst such volatility, investing in adaptability is paramount. While shippers diversify their supply chains, including relocation of manufacturing centres and opting for multimodal distribution channels, carriers are reshaping their traditional shipping corridors and building new alliances looking to preserve stability for their customers.

This scenario presents ports and terminals with a scope of challenges and opportunities:

How to remain competitive within an ever-changing maritime trade landscape?

What locations will be most strategic in the event of another potential shock to the supply chain?

Are ports energy efficient and resilient towards climate change?

Which solutions, infrastructure, and technology should ports and terminals invest in?

