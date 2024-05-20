Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Navigating tumultuous waters requires adaptability

The last four years have not been easy for maritime and logistics. Whether it was the pandemic putting supply chains under stress, geopolitical tension and international conflicts, the energy crisis and inflation causing economic recession, climate change making itself more tangible, or the latest events from the Red Sea, the tumultuous waters that the industry is navigating through show no sign of calming any time soon.

Amidst such volatility, investing in adaptability is paramount. While shippers diversify their supply chains, including relocation of manufacturing centres and opting for multimodal distribution channels, carriers are reshaping their traditional shipping corridors and building new alliances looking to preserve stability for their customers.

This scenario presents ports and terminals with a scope of challenges and opportunities:

  • How to remain competitive within an ever-changing maritime trade landscape?
  • What locations will be most strategic in the event of another potential shock to the supply chain?
  • Are ports energy efficient and resilient towards climate change?
  • Which solutions, infrastructure, and technology should ports and terminals invest in?

