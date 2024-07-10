Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Ningbo-Zhoushan port sees 8.4% container volume growth in H1

Photo: Ningbo - Zhoushan Ningbo zhoushan port container terminal.jpg
Box volumes at the world’s third largest container port Ningbo-Zhoushan port were up in the first half of 2024 as it sees additional international services.

The Chinese port handled 19.17 million teu in the first half an 8.4% increase year-on-year, further enhancing its position as a leading logistics hub.

The ports cargo throughput was 708 million tons, a growth rate of 4.2% year-on-year.

In the first half of this year, Ningbo-Zhoushan port said it continued to improve logistics efficiency and distribution network, newly opened up three international trading services.

The number of sea-river combined services also increased to 33.

Earlier this month, Zhejiang Seaport Group and DP World inked partnerships deal to strengthen port logistics and shipping routes between Jebel Ali port and Ningbo-Zhoushan port, focusing on attracting shipping companies to establish additional maritime routes between the two ports and encouraging shipping lines to cooperate through slot exchanges and vessel space purchases on the Dubai-Ningbo route.

