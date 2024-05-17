Noatum opens maritime services office in Türkiye

Port, maritime and logistics services company Noatum has announced the launch of Noatum Maritime’s Türkiye office, adding to its existing Noatum Logistics - East Europe, Türkiye & CIS office in Istanbul.

The company said the expansion was an important step in broadening its reach in key regional markets, and strengthened its maritime agency services in the Mediterranean region.

From its locations in Istanbul and Izmir, the office will deliver integrated services leveraging the resources and expertise of Noatum and owner AD Ports Group.

Ömür Kuyucuoglu has assumed the role of country manager for Noatum Maritime, which will primarily serve as a port and liner agency, offering maritime services to clients including ship owners, ship operators, charterers, and ship managers.

Terry Gidlow, CEO, Noatum Maritime, Noatum, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “The office will seamlessly integrate into the broader Noatum ecosystem, aiming to deliver integrated maritime agency services better, faster and more cost efficiently, while also attracting new customers in the Türkiye and the East Mediterranean region. Ultimately, our aim is to serve the market as a Top-five global maritime service provider.”

Noatum’s expansion follows a recent firming of ties between the UAE and Türkiye. A comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) was signed in March 2023 and came into force in September of 2023. The agreement removes or reduces tariffs and trade barriers through the establishment of a free trade area, promoting bilateral trade and investment.

