Port of Long Beach says rebuilding market share

The Port of Long Beach handled 750,424 teu in April this year up 14.4% on the same month in 2023. In the first four months of 2024 the port has moved 2.75 million teu, up 15.8% on the same period in the previous year.

In April this year Imports rose 16.3% to 364,665 teu and exports declined 19.9% to 98,266 teu.

"Imports are steadily climbing as we continue to work with industry partners to rebuild our market share," said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. "We are strengthening our competitiveness with our brand of operational excellence, customer service and ongoing infrastructure investments that will keep cargo moving efficiently well into the future."

Movement of empty containers through the port increased 30.7% to 287,493 teu in April.