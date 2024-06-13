Port of New Orleans gets infrastructure funding

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

The Louisiana Legislature has allocated $230.5 million to the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) for infrastructure projects.

This includes the port’s new downriver container terminal, the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), and the St Bernard Transportation Corridor that will connect the $1.8 billion-Louisiana International Terminal to the interstate system and provide a road.

Port NOLA Acting President and CEO and Acting CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, Ronald Wendel, Jr, said that “these critical infrastructure projects will solidify Louisiana’s position as the premier global gateway in the Gulf, ensure thousands of jobs as well as long-term economic growth for the region and state.”

LIT has received $10 million in direct state general financing and $140 million in Priority 5 state money to assist design and construction operations.

An extra $50 million in state financing is still available to assist the building of the St. Bernard Transportation Corridor, as well as $30.5 million for the repair, design, and construction of the St. Claude Bridge.

 “The Legislature’s backing of infrastructure funding to support the Louisiana International Terminal builds upon commitments of more than $1.1 billion from the federal government and private sector,” said Julia Fisher-Cormier, Commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Multimodal Commerce.

“These are the type of public investments Louisiana must make to transform our trade-based economy and secure our position as a future leader of global trade.”

The new terminal (LIT) will be built near Violet, Louisiana, 17 miles downstream from the Crescent City Connection bridge, removing air draft restrictions for vessels now docked at the Port of New Orleans. It will serve vessels of all sizes, significantly improving Louisiana’s import and export capacity, promoting strategic inland expansion, and allowing container-on-barge and intermodal services to flourish.

LIT is now undergoing the federal permitting procedure. Construction is anticipated to start in 2025, with the first berth opening in 2028.

