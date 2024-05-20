A Safe and Sustainable Event Environment

Running an event with an international audience gives us a lot of opportunities to improve our impacts environmentally, socially, and economically in our host cities. This is why we are committed to organising more ecologically, environmentally, and socially sustainable events.

Our dedication extends to a range of various initiatives, such as implementing greener and gender-diverse content in our conferences, promoting our Better Stands initiative which aims to reduce waste by 80%, to decrease onsite waste by 95% through reducing food waste, and the substitution of printed event guides for digital versions. Additionally, we also encourage the recycling and reuse of badges and lanyards.

To achieve a significant reduction of our events’ carbon footprint, we collaborate closely with venues and suppliers who are capable of neutralising some of the energy used. The Rotterdam Ahoy, our TOC Europe venue, exemplifies sustainability efforts with energy-efficient LED lighting, solar panels on its roof, and reliance on wind energy, ensuring a 100% sustainable energy supply. Additionally, the venue also counts with a climate control system using circular processes to recover heat, along with a moss sedum roof that reduces CO2 emissions and enhances insulation, thereby reducing the need for heating and cooling.

Want to know more? Check out the full article in our Global Ports Report 2024

