Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsA Safe and Sustainable Event Environment

A Safe and Sustainable Event Environment

Seatrade Maritime Global_Ports_A_SAFE_AND_SUSTAINABLE_EVENT_ENVIRONMENT.png
At TOC Worldwide, we know sustainability is increasingly important to our attendees and exhibitors, as well as to our market as a whole.

Running an event with an international audience gives us a lot of opportunities to improve our impacts environmentally, socially, and economically in our host cities. This is why we are committed to organising more ecologically, environmentally, and socially sustainable events. 

Our dedication extends to a range of various initiatives, such as implementing greener and gender-diverse content in our conferences, promoting our Better Stands initiative which aims to reduce waste by 80%, to decrease onsite waste by 95% through reducing food waste, and the substitution of printed event guides for digital versions. Additionally, we also encourage the recycling and reuse of badges and lanyards.

To achieve a significant reduction of our events’ carbon footprint, we collaborate closely with venues and suppliers who are capable of neutralising some of the energy used. The Rotterdam Ahoy, our TOC Europe venue, exemplifies sustainability efforts with energy-efficient LED lighting, solar panels on its roof, and reliance on wind energy, ensuring a 100% sustainable energy supply. Additionally, the venue also counts with a climate control system using circular processes to recover heat, along with a moss sedum roof that reduces CO2 emissions and enhances insulation, thereby reducing the need for heating and cooling.

Want to know more? Check out the full article in our Global Ports Report 2024

Interested in visiting TOC Europe? Register to secure your spot

TAGS: Sustainability & Green Technology

 

Related
Global Ports-NAVIGATING-TUMULTUOUS-WATERS-REQUIRES-ADAPTABILITY.png
Navigating tumultuous waters requires adaptability
May 20, 2024
Baltimore-bridge-NSTB.png
Don’t wait for NTSB Dali final report – check bridges and waterways now
May 20, 2024
Dali-Baltimore-USCG.jpeg
Dali refloating planned for Monday morning
May 20, 2024
Noatum Maritime_Turkiye Expansion_image.jpg
Noatum opens maritime services office in Türkiye
May 17, 2024