Santos’ BTP berth 1 back in operation ahead of schedule

Brasil Terminal Portuário (BTP) has announced the resumption of cargo loading and unloading operations at its Berth 1, following the early completion of a repair project.

Container movements at BTP Berth 1 were suspended by the company on 19 January, 2024 after strong winds broke the mooring line of a vessel docked at the stretch of the quay.

Repair of BTP berth was divided into three phases, spanning diagnosis, planning, contracting specialised companies, technical mobilisation of engineering resources, driving new submerged piles, reconstructing the concrete slab, reinstalling rails used in gantry crane operations, and inspecting fenders.

"We safely completed a complex engineering project with numerous technical specifications in less than five months, a project that typically takes much longer,” said BTP's Engineering and Maintenance Manager, Fernando Faccioli de Camargo Camargo. More than 115 people worked directly on the project, including BTP employees and contractors.

During the works at Berth 1, the container terminal took steps to minimse the impact on customers and maintain productivity and efficiency, said BTP COO Ricardo Trotti. "We allocated all our port operation equipment to the other two berths, which continued to operate at full capacity throughout the period. We also used the berth under repair to pre-allocate vessel changes, a measure that allowed a reduced waiting time of vessels at BTP quay."

BTP CEO Ricardo Arten said the repairs had a forward-looking component. "Our priority is to prepare BTP for the next 20 years of operation. With the completion of this work at the berth, we will be able to advance preparations for expanding the terminal's quay capacity”, said BTP CEO Ricardo Arten.

The container terminal will invest $340m in the coming years to increase its operational capacity by 40%. The investment package includes the acquisition of four new and modern STS (Ship To Shore) cranes and new fenders. BTP handled 1.8m teus  in 2023.

Operating since 2013, BTP is a joint venture between two renowned port operators, APM Terminals and Terminal Investment Limited (TiL).

 

