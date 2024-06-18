Shandong Port Group opens six new berths at Rizhao port

The expansion sees the bringing of six new berths into operation at Rizhao port.

The six berths consist of one 200,000 tonnes-class general cargo berth, two 100,000 tonnes-class general cargo berths, two 40,000 tonnes-class berths, and one 300,000 tonnes-class crude oil berth.

Related: Rizhao port to add LNG berth

Rizhao port is expecting to further optimize port function and improve service capability with the operation of these new berths, while 43.59 million tons annual handing capacity will also be added to the port.

In the first quarter of this year, cargo throughput and container volume at Rizhao port increased 6.7% and 15.3% year-on-year, respectively.