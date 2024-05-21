Shandong Port inaugurates representative office in London

Shandong port has established long-term communications and trading relationship with UK and London, and is expecting to establish a closer bond via the new office with industry players from UK to promote a better development in trading, economy and technology.

Last year, Shandong Port opened a branch office in Rotterdam, Netherlands to accelerate it business internationalisation and deepen collaboration with European companies, according to Shandong Port.

In the first quarter, Shandong Port posted a cargo throughput of 450 million tons and a container volume of 10.89 million teu, increasing 6.6% and 12.4% respectively.