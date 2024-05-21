Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsShandong Port inaugurates representative office in London

Shandong Port inaugurates representative office in London

Photo: Shandong Port IMG_7944.JPG
The north Chinese port operator, Shandong Port Group, is opening a UK representative office in London, further expanding footprint in Europe.

Shandong port has established long-term communications and trading relationship with UK and London, and is expecting to establish a closer bond via the new office with industry players from UK to promote a better development in trading, economy and technology.

Last year, Shandong Port opened a branch office in Rotterdam, Netherlands to accelerate it business internationalisation and deepen collaboration with European companies, according to Shandong Port.

In the first quarter, Shandong Port posted a cargo throughput of 450 million tons and a container volume of 10.89 million teu, increasing 6.6% and 12.4% respectively. 

 

Related
HAMBURG-ANTWERP=ROTTERDAM-.jpg
Major European ports in climate resilience infrastructure project
May 21, 2024
Liebherr-In Focus-Article.png
In Focus: Mobile Harbour Cranes with Liebherr
May 21, 2024
SSA's terminal in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico
New container service between Qingdao Port and Mexico launched
May 21, 2024
Global_Ports_A_SAFE_AND_SUSTAINABLE_EVENT_ENVIRONMENT.png
A safe and sustainable event environment
May 20, 2024