Tianjin Port and CATL co-developing battery and electrification models

Photo: Tianjin Port Port of Tianjin (002).JPG
North China port operator of Tianjin and the new energy innovation company CATL have inked strategic cooperation agreement on battery industry chain development.

The two parties will jointly establish the plans of making and carrying out green low-carbon and new energy industries development strategies, promoting the low-carbon construction at Tianjin port. 

Major areas cooperation will include vessel electrification at Tianjin port, traffic electrification upgrading and transformation, renewable resources investment and development, energy storage application, and battery financial services, for building a low-carbon development model.

CATL is a leader in new energy innovative technologies, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. The companys power battery has been extensively used in production and operation facilities of Tianjin port. 

 

